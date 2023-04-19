Tony Khan beats WWE to another signing

Shortly after Komander debuted on Dynamite last month, there were reports the luchador’s appearance raised his profile with WWE.

Triple H’s team signed Dragon Lee after he wrestled for AEW last summer. And while Bandido ultimately inked a deal with Tony Khan, he also received a WWE offer after working a match on Dynamite in September of 2022.

Score another win for TK. After Komander’s match against Jay White on the April 19 Dynamite, the AEW owner tweeted he’s locked up the tightrope-walking high flier.

He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official:@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/r23EAtfF4E — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2023

White, another talent WWE was reportedly pursuing before he signed with AEW, picked up a win over Komander tonight. That means the 24 year old from Reynosa, Mexico is winless in three AEW matches. But he’s wow-ed the crowd in each of them, so Khan probably isn’t regretting his investment.

Given how some other wrestlers who’ve received the “is All Elite” tweet have struggled to gain much momentum on television, it’s fair to wonder if Komander might second guess his decision someday. But Ring of Honor has a weekly streaming show now, and AEW is supposedly launching a two hour Saturday show at some point this summer, and that might lead to a roster split. That should give TK plenty of opportunities to use Komander, and all the talent he’s got locked up.

