Jericho teams with The Outcasts to ruin Dr. Britt Baker’s homecoming

After weeks of ominous glances in each other’s direction, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho finally got in the ring together on the April 19 Dynamite.

They delivered on the mic, as you’d expect. The younger man put over how much he’s always looked up to Jericho, which set the veteran heel up to say he’s never respected the recently returned Cole.

Things got interested when Jericho shoved Cole. It didn’t take long until the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia ran in to help his leader, which brought out hometown gal Dr. Britt Baker to rescue her man.

Pittsburgh’s Baker picked up a win over The Outcasts’ Toni Storm & Ruby Soho earlier in the night, but her tag partner Jamie Hayter was “injured” in that one. The dentist was able to stand up to Jericho just fine on her own, slapping the taste out of Le Champion’s mouth. But it was a trap. Storm, Soho & Saraya slid in behind Britt, beating her down and making her watch as Garcia chained Cole to the bottom rope.

It seemed they’d make the doctor watch as Jericho lit Cole up with a kendo stick, but the heels had other plans. Handing the weapon to Saraya, it was Cole who had to watch his significant other take repeated kendo stick shots as she reached for him and called for him by his shoot name.

The goal was to get heat on Jericho & The Outcasts, and the “piece of shit” chants from Brittsburgh that rained down on them say they achieved that goal — at least for tonight.

