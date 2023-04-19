Arn Anderson helps Wardlow reclaim the TNT title

Wardlow knew he had the deck stacked against him as he tried to reclaim the TNT title from Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19 Dynamite. After all, Hobbs & QT Marshall’s crew had already broken into his car, stolen all his stuff, and took his belt.
To counter that, a man who used to be allied with Tully Blanchard recruited the remaining Horseman in Tony Khan’s employ for counsel and back-up.
"Starting tonight- everybody get ready. We're going to start playing chess." @TheArnShow @RealWardlow— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MPPpMSkhnz
Arn Anderson did get distracted by QTV’s Harley Cameron, but — with an assist from Penta El Zero M to payback Powerhouse & company for what they did his (Lucha) brother — Double A did what he was brought out to do. He repaid a two year old debt to Marshall with a punch...
.@QTMarshall in deep waters as @TheArnShow ENFORCES!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xs5uvcYzT9
... which allowed Wardlow to complete the Powerbomb Symphony and reclaim the TNT title.
#AndNEW!!!@RealWardlow reclaims the TNT Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IGmP8uzDX4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023
We barely even had time to wonder how quickly Hobbs will separate himself from QTV before Wardlow’s first challenger emerged in the form of Christian Cage’s rebuilt Luchasaurus.
.@Christian4Peeps and @luchasaurus send a message to the new TNT Champion @RealWardlow, without saying a word at all— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8VqGxCl6lg
Ready for more TNT title hoss fights?
Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.
Loading comments...