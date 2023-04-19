The Elite finally got the upper hand in their war with Blackpool Combat Club last Wednesday, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks came out on the April 19 Dynamite looking to “squash their beef” once and for all.

Omega wanted a match against the BCC, but what he got instead was Bryan Danielson talking trash on the big screen. That was just a distraction, however — one that allowed Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to attack The Elite from behind.

The ensuing brawl was a stalemate (even with The Bucks’ Matt Jackson working with his partially torn bicep), but Danielson eventually emerged from the back to turn the tide in the Club’s favor. Don Callis returned, but decided discretion was the better part of valor. That cleared the stage for Bryan to threaten Omega with his trusty screwdriver for “hanging out in the lobby of his potential”, and that was when Callis brought out someone he’s been recruiting for months... Konosuke Takeshita.

The wildly popular & immensely talented Japanese wrestler helped clear the ring, and it looks like The Elite have a new ally.

But where does Hangman Page fit in this? Right now he’s home selling being a victim of a Danielson screwdriver attack. But there are likely more twists & turns to this story before we get to Double or Nothing...

