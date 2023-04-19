AEW’s been building their “Four Pillars” feud since shortly after World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman won his epic Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at Revolution. Jungle Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin have all been angling for a shot, and each has picked up a couple wins in the process.

They’ve also done well going up against MJF on the mic. They started without the champ on the April 19 Dynamite, and it wasn’t quite as successful. Each man did alright as they explained why they don’t like or respect the others, but they were losing the Pittsburgh crowd when Max came out to tell the production team to cut his music.

MJF recapped the situation, specifically that all three men are tied atop the Rankings (that AEW hasn’t updated in about eight months). To solve that, he talked to his pal Tony Khan and booked a mini-tournament.

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The Pillars Tournament, kicking off TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, will determine who will go on to face #AEW World Champion @The_MJF at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV on Sunday May 28th!

TONIGHT, it's #JungleBoy Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara LIVE on TBS!





Allin got a bye via having his name pulled out of a hat. He’ll face the winner of tonight’s main event on next Wednesday’s show, and the winner of that will challenge Friedman at Double or Nothing.

But first, the champ had a proposal for Guevara. MJF gave Sammy a blank check in exchange for a promise to lay down at DoN. He also hinted that he could ensure his old Inner Circle teammate won the tournament.

Sure enough, towards the end a hard fought main event between Perry & Guevara, after Jungle Boy took a nasty-looking bump off the top into the corner of a table...

... Sammy grabbed referee Bryce Remsburg. That was so MJF could run in, blast Jack with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, and scurry into hiding while Guevara was awarded the countout victory.

With a little assist by #AEW World Champion MJF, Sammy Guevara scores the win over Jungle Boy and will go on to face Darby Allin next week on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS

Darby watched as the champ and his once-again ally celebrated, knowing the deck will be stacked against him next week.

Will Sting help him even the odds? Or will Jungle Jack return the favor to help get us closer to a 4Way match at the Memorial Day weekend PPV?

