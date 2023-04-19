Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Will Hobbs versus Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter versus Toni Storm & Ruby Soho, and Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, & Jake Hager versus the Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. The takeaway is a new stipulation for the trios match. If JAS wins, then the Acclaimed will have to join their faction from now until the Double or Nothing PPV on May 28.

Wardlow has noticed people are getting comfortable in disrespecting him. That is a mistake, since Wardlow can’t be broken. He believes in an eye for an eye, and he will get back the TNT title. QT Marshall viewed Wardlow as ungrateful. It was QT who opened the door for Wardlow to his AEW career. Hobbs said some words too, but he came off as the third wheel of this segment, which is weird considering he is the current TNT champion. Baker and Hayter are fed up with the Outcasts. It is time for the bullies to get bullied, and it will be extra sweet in Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh. Daddy Magic was livid at the hip-hop perverts trying to scissor his nipples.

The Firm was peeved about Jeff Hardy butting in their business.

Stokely Hathaway was sick of Matt Hardy. He never trusted Matt ever since drinking the last orange soda. Big Stoke also threatened to handle Matt’s young son, Maxel.

After a trios win on Rampage, Mark Briscoe wasn’t on board with Jeff Jarrett’s cheating. Double J heard the complaint and gave his word that Briscoe will never see him do anything underhanded again. Jay Lethal took Briscoe aside to have a chat.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, a notable mix of names in action included Maki Itoh, Mizuki, Pat Buck, and Rohit Raju. Itoh was victorious in singles, and Rohit tagged with Jora Johl for a win. Zack Clayton clotheslined his own trios teammates on purpose to serve to the JAS. Clayton had his eye on tagging with Cole Karter as a pair of genetically gifted, blue chip stars.

The Iron Savages, formerly known as Bear Country, cut a rowdy promo with Jameson Ryan. If you like old-school shouting, then this is the promo for you. Ryan paid dividends immediately by dispatching of an interfering Slim J to help the Iron Savages beat Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay.

“No Longer Just A Stooge” - Being The Elite Ep. 343 revolved around Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa earning respect for standing their ground against the Blackpool Combat Club. The Young Bucks even gave Cutler a day off from doing their errands. The juicy part of the episode came when Alex Reynolds and John Silver approached Cutler in the Elite locker room. It turned into an argument with the Young Bucks putting blame on the Dark Order for not helping Hangman Page when he had his eye screwed by BCC. Dark Order and the Bucks bickered about who were the cowboy’s true friends. Kenny Omega interjected that the Elite aren’t friends with Hangman. The Bucks ignored that and kept stating their case as better pals. The only way to settle this was a Hangman-on-a-pole match. Meanwhile, Hangman was watching the scene of Omega trying to stab Jon Moxley with a screwdriver. A smile crept across the cowboy’s face. Also, Hangman sent repeated messages to the Dark Order looking for cheese puffs. If you enjoy the soap opera drama of the Elite, then those scenes are worth watching.

Daniel Garcia was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included earning money through Cameo for break-up videos, using the Rock Bottom and the Sharpshooter, and his habit of deleting tweets. Garcia’s real personality shined through.

