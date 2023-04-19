Dynamite airs tonight (Apr. 19) with a live show at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There are more than five weeks to go until AEW’s next pay-per-view on the calendar, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28.

Adam Cole’s return is a Chris Jericho story

Are you surprised by the rumor that Chris Jericho is going to work with CM Punk upon the latter’s return to AEW in a couple months? You shouldn’t be! Attaching himself to the top storylines in AEW is what Chris Jericho is constantly trying to do.

The current example of that pattern is Jericho’s takeover of Adam Cole’s comeback story. Cole was out of the ring from last June until this March due to injury. His first match back was against Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. Why him? Did Cole simply want to step into the ring with a solid worker who he could have a very good pro wrestling match with?

I don’t necessarily know the answer to that question. What I do know is that the end result of Adam’s comeback match from Mar. 29 was a win for the babyface and kisses from Britt Baker. However, the night ended with Chris Jericho giving him a dirty look.

Adam returned the dirty look to Chris last week after the heel used some outside help from Swerve Strickland to pick up an unfair win over Keith Lee.

We’ll move on from the dirty looks tonight when Cole and Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring. Like usual, the babyface is outnumbered by the numbers of the Jericho Appreciation Society, so if this confrontation leads to violence, it might not go so well for Adam.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how Jericho’s story plays out tonight as AEW presumably builds to a singles match between Chris and Adam at Double or Nothing.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs puts the gold on the line tonight against the man he beat for the title, Wardlow. The former champ returned last week to trash Hobbs’ car and gain a measure of revenge on QT Marshall’s crew for how they broke into his car last month and stole the belt from him. What scheme will the heels concoct to ensure Powerhouse leaves Dynamite tonight with his championship reign still intact?

Dynamite is in Pittsburgh tonight, which means hometown hero Britt Baker has to be on the card. She’s teaming up with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter to take on the team of Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The live audience will be cheering like crazy for Britt. Will she use that support to propel her team to victory, or will The Outcasts use her as a stepping stone on their way towards taking the championship away from Hayter?

Tonight’s card also includes a trios match pitting Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, and Cool Hand Ang. This match came about after Jericho’s buddies tried to recruit The Acclaimed into their group for a few weeks, only to be rejected, leading to violence. Daddy Ass tried to use actual scissors to cut off Daddy Magic’s hard nipples last week, but to no avail. Will he finish the job tonight?

Jay White makes his Dynamite in-ring debut tonight when he takes on Komander. There’s no way Bullet Club Gold is making their first impression with a loss, so Komander is pretty much screwed here. Will Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks get involved in any post-match shenanigans?

In addition to those matches, we’ll also hear from FTR and The Elite (not at the same time, though, as that might be awkward). After The Elite’s surprise return last week, they’ll have to address their current status and what’s next for their war against the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, FTR needs a team to defend the AEW world tag team titles against at Double or Nothing. Will the Gunns come looking for a rematch?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Jeff Hardy returned to AEW last week to save his brother Matt from The Firm. Now the Hardys will team up with Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion HOOK for a showdown with Stokely Hathaway’s crew in the Firm Deletion at the Hardy Compound. Perhaps tonight we’ll find out when that match takes place.

- Is AEW World Champion MJF going to skip out on tonight’s show since it has not been stated that his presence is mandatory? Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara have all been winning matches lately as they hope to challenge MJF for the gold at Double or Nothing. If MJF does show his stupid face tonight, will he launch a sneak attack on cheerleader Sting?

- Nobody has been able to beat Orange Cassidy for the AEW International championship. Even so, he is ripe for the picking now that his punching hand is compromised and in pain. Which heel will challenge him next and try to take advantage of this vulnerability?

- The House of Black remain the AEW world trios champions. They’ve had some skirmishes against Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Jericho Appreciation Society over the last month. It’s not clear what their direction is for Double or Nothing, so tonight’s show might clarify that situation if another team steps up and issues a challenge.

- Swerve Strickland has joined forces with Brian Cage to make Keith Lee’s life a living hell. Which other AEW roster members will be joining this war, and whose side will they be on?

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill finally got one over on Taya Valkyrie last week, taking her out with the Jaded finishing move. Will Cargill find a minute or two on tonight’s broadcast to brag about it?

- Luchasaurus and Christian are back in AEW and doing weird BDSM basement videos.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?