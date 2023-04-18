Watch AEW Dark Episode 192

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 18, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.

Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:

Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

Iron Savages vs. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss

Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarett Diaz

Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir

The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream

Enjoy the show!