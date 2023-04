All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (April 17, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Maki Itoh

Brett Gosselin & Bobby Orlando vs. Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki

Mike Magnum & Jack Tomlinson & Zack Clayton vs. Jake Hager & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

Enjoy the show!