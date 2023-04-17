 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rampage’s numbers were the best they’ve been since last year’s NBA Playoffs

By Sean Rueter
All Elite Wrestling

Rampage didn’t start at its usual 10pm ET on April 14. Instead, it started on TNT immediately after the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Heat to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

That lead-in gave AEW’s Friday night show its biggest audience (639,000) and best 18-49 rating (.21) since this time last year. Rampage’s previous high in the demo was on April 15, 2022... when it aired before a basketball playoff game.

It’ll be hard for the show to generate much momentum from this, since TNT’s NBA coverage will cause it to air on Saturday this week, and at 5:30pm ET the following Friday. But we’ll see.

In the meantime, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET
** Aired on a night other than Friday
*** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

