Rampage didn’t start at its usual 10pm ET on April 14. Instead, it started on TNT immediately after the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Heat to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
That lead-in gave AEW’s Friday night show its biggest audience (639,000) and best 18-49 rating (.21) since this time last year. Rampage’s previous high in the demo was on April 15, 2022... when it aired before a basketball playoff game.
It’ll be hard for the show to generate much momentum from this, since TNT’s NBA coverage will cause it to air on Saturday this week, and at 5:30pm ET the following Friday. But we’ll see.
In the meantime, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:
- Apri 15* - 482K / .22
- April 22 - 518K / .19
- April 29 - 464K / .14
- May 6* - 292K / .11
- May 13* - 340K / .12
- May 20* - 410 / .15
- May 27* - 341K / .14
- June 3 - 475K / .14
- June 10 - 476K / .16
- June 17 - 331K / .10
- June 24 - 422K / .12
- July 1 - 486K / .16
- July 8 - 428K / .15
- July 15 - 435K / .14
- July 22 - 428K / .17
- July 29 - 375K / .11
- Aug. 5 - 468K / .15
- Aug. 12 - 528K / .17
- Aug. 19 - 461K / .12
- Aug. 26 - 431K / .11
- Sept. 2 - 485K / .16
- Sept. 9 - 429K / .14
- Sept. 16 - 470K / .14
- Sept. 23*** - 522K / .17
- Sept. 30 - 472K / .16
- Oct. 7 - 440K / .13
- Oct. 14 - 458K / .17
- Oct. 21 - 480K / .13
- Oct. 28 - 378K / .12
- Nov. 4 - 455K / .14
- Nov. 11 - 456K / .11
- Nov. 18 - 445K / .14
- Nov. 25* - 411K / .11
- Dec. 2 - 361K / .08
- Dec. 9 - 457K / .11
- Dec. 16 - 464K / .15
- Dec. 23 - 566K / .18
- Dec. 30 - 470K / .12
- Jan. 6 - 551K / .15
- Jan. 13 - 513K / .13
- Jan. 20 - 464K / .13
- Jan. 27 - 458K / .14
- Feb. 3 - 406K / .11
- Feb. 10 - 375K / .12
- Feb. 17* - 287K / .07
- Feb. 24 - 409K / .11
- Mar. 3 - 394K / .10
- Mar. 10 - 447K / .15
- Mar. 17* - 474K / .18
- Mar. 25** - 373K / .10
- Mar. 31 - 340K / .10
- April 7 - 503K / .17
- April 14 - 639K / .21
* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET
** Aired on a night other than Friday
*** Two-hours
