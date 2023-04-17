Rampage didn’t start at its usual 10pm ET on April 14. Instead, it started on TNT immediately after the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Heat to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

That lead-in gave AEW’s Friday night show its biggest audience (639,000) and best 18-49 rating (.21) since this time last year. Rampage’s previous high in the demo was on April 15, 2022... when it aired before a basketball playoff game.

It’ll be hard for the show to generate much momentum from this, since TNT’s NBA coverage will cause it to air on Saturday this week, and at 5:30pm ET the following Friday. But we’ll see.

In the meantime, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily