AEW names Jay White’s opponent for his debut match on Dynamite

Tony Khan recently signed free agent “Switchblade” Jay White to an AEW contract. White debuted on the Apr. 5 Dynamite to join Juice Robinson in ambushing Ricky Starks. Jay and Juice then announced that they are bringing Bullet Club Gold to All Elite Wrestling.

On tonight’s episode of Rampage, White’s first match as member of the AEW roster was officially booked for next week’s (Apr. 19) Dynamite. White will be going one-on-one with Komander. I don’t think this fight will end well for that guy.

This Wednesday, April 19

Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT@JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMX



In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT!

Switchblade has previously wrestled on Rampage when he walked through the Forbidden Door as a member of the NJPW roster, but this will be his first ever match on AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s Rampage also included an angle where Daddy Ass tried to use a scissor to cut off Daddy Magic’s hard nipples, setting up a trios match for next week.

Here is the current lineup for the Apr. 19 episode of Dynamite in Britt Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh:

Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, and Cool Hand Ang

Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Jay White vs. Komander

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation

We will hear from The Elite

AEW also booked Dralistico challenging El Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Mega championship on next Saturday’s (Apr, 22) episode of Rampage.

What do you think of the matches and segments that AEW has lined up for next week’s television shows, Cagesiders?