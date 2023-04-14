Jeff and Matt are returning to the Hardy Compound for The Firm Deletion

Jeff Hardy made his surprise return to AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It sounds like he is still recovering from eye surgery and can’t work a regular match. So what’s a good workaround for that issue? How about the return of a cinematic match on the Hardy Compound?

On tonight’s (Apr. 14) episode of Rampage, Matt explained that they are returning to the Hardy Compound for The Firm Deletion:

It will be a 4 vs. 4 match pitting The Hardys, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy against Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty. Matt Hardy and Private Party will be free of their contracts with The Firm if they win this fight.

Matt said they will render The Firm OBSOLETE, and then he did the DELETE hand gesture gimmick several times. A date for the match was not made official just yet.

Are you hyped up for the return of all the wackiness that comes with these cinematic Deletion matches on the Hardy Compound? Give us your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.