While the AEW men’s locker room drama has been getting all the headlines this week, last summer’s issues among the women’s roster returned to the news recently, too.

That’s because tensions caused by then-AEW Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa’s injury have been one of the main storylines on All Access, the new behind-the-scenes reality show airing after Wednesday’s after Dynamite on TBS.

Footage shown on All Access revealed more about Rosa’s back injury, specifically that she has “two disc injuries with tears.” Dr. Britt Baker, one of Rosa’s chief behind-the-scenes critics on the reality show, defending her position in interviews done to promote All Access. Baker’s said she never doubted her on-screen rival was injured, but questioned why Rosa couldn’t travel to AEW events when she was still champion, and while she was traveling elsewhere to make non-AEW appearances.

Rosa is a regular on Busted Open, and she spoke about the situation on the show today (April 14). Among the things she shared was that she wanted to drop the title after learning the severity of her injury, but went with Tony Khan’s plan to crown an interim champion:

“First and foremost I want to make sure that people understand that at the beginning of all this drama, everybody was speculating that I wasn’t hurt, it started with that. And then it was proven that I was hurt. There’s MRIs, they talked to my doctor, I had multiple epidurals and now, I’m still not cleared. I had another MRI last week and the pain is still there. “For me personally, I wanted to drop the title the day that they told me I couldn’t wrestle because I was going to be out for four-to-six weeks. My boss [Khan] made that decision. He said, ‘You are going to be the champion and we will have an interim champion.’ For me, as a competitor, I wanted to make it fair so my peers had a chance to [wrestle for] the championship because it wasn’t fair that I wasn’t there, I wasn’t going to be there, and I was going to hold the title.”

Back on the road as part of the company’s Spanish-language announce team, Rosa said she’s addressed past issues with the locker room:

“I want to make sure we focus on the women’s division now. I’m not there in the ring. I’m not a superhero to be able to get in the ring. We got to respect the people that are now representing the company. I’m representing the company in a different manner. I have talked to the locker room and I took accountability for things that some people had issues with and I went out there and apologized. And that’s the best thing that I can do because I want to make money, I want to make sure that I am able to work with everyone regardless of if we have any issues or not.”

Rosa said she hasn’t been cleared to wrestle, and sounds frustrated by her lack of progress toward that goal:

“I have not been cleared. There’s more things that have happened in the last couple of weeks because I’ve gotten in the ring. Unfortunately, the pain is still there and it’s very frustrating because I want to get in the ring and I want to do what I do best, that is wrestle.”

In the meantime, she wants fans to focus on the folks who are in the ring for AEW:

“I don’t want to make this about me. I want to make this about focusing on the AEW women’s division, which I’m very impressed with, especially the last couple of weeks. Our champion, Jamie Hayter is one of the hardest hitting women in the world. Riho, Emi Sakura, we are seeing some different matchups and they have been awesome.”

And when she does get back?

“Right now, there is no storyline between Britt Baker and I. God as my witness, every morning and every night, I pray to God that there is one thing I want to do and one thing only. Not to get the championship, but to settle this in the ring, for once and all, and wrestle Britt Baker and show the world what a real professional wrestler is.”

You can listen to all of Thunder Rosa’s comments on today’s Busted Open here.