It sounds like Jon Moxley has some creative control in AEW

During a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette was asked to name her favorite Jon Moxley match. You won’t be surprised to hear that Paquette loves most of her husband’s work, so it wasn’t easy to settle on just one answer.

She ultimately decided to choose her favorite Mox moment, which was his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019. She said it was amazing to see the fans immediately move on from his WWE gimmick as Dean Ambrose and completely embrace him as Jon Moxley.

However, while Renee was mulling over the question, she dropped in this interesting tidbit about Mox, which has been making the rounds today:

“I also feel like in the last however many years he’s kind of been more or less like hand-picking what his matches were gonna be and who his opponents were gonna be.”

That quote makes it sound like Mox has a certain degree of creative control in AEW, so that’s why it’s getting attention today.

On the one hand, it might sound strange that a wrestler gets to pick most of his opponents. On the other hand, I’ve assumed all along that other AEW top stars like Chris Jericho and CM Punk were specifically working with wrestlers of their choice, so I think this just comes with the territory when you are a top guy on AEW’s very large roster. That Moxley gets to call his shots like that isn’t hard to believe.

That he might also be able to refuse doing jobs, though, well that kind of creative control can easily lead to problems...

What’s your reaction to Renee’s quote, Cagesiders?