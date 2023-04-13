Report: AEW is making plans for CM Punk’s return

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there are tentative plans in place for CM Punk to return to AEW television in time for the June 21 episode of Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. There’s even a chance his return to the promotion will be announced ahead of time.

The report goes on to say that Punk is pushing for a meeting with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and he wants to work with them after he returns to AEW. There is also a planned meeting between Punk and Chris Jericho, who Punk recently buried on Instagram.

Like with most things related to this story, the report comes with the caveat that nothing is locked in place yet, as it’s a situation with a lot of moving parts.

A backstage fight between Punk and The Elite last September at All Out led to Punk being removed from AEW television, but his recovery from torn triceps created a long window of time for this situation to be straightened out behind the scenes. It appears that AEW President Tony Khan and Punk are planning his return to TV by late June, so that leaves about two months to resolve any lingering conflicts or tension behind the scenes.

It’s worth noting that earlier today, AEW officially announced the Wintrust Arena in Chicago as the location for the June 21 Dynamite, which is also the go-home show for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in AEW this summer, Cagesiders?