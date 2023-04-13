The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 12) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 866,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished sixth place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are a bit down from last week’s 877K viewers and 0.30 demo rating. The sixth place ranking on cable remained the same from last week. For the most part, Dynamite’s viewership and ratings have been stable in this general range since the beginning of March.

This episode of Dynamite featured some notable surprise returns, including Jeff Hardy, Wardlow, and The Elite, but it wasn’t enough to make moves up the chart against NBA playoffs and Vanderpump Rules. I suppose it’s difficult for popular wrestlers to draw ratings if fans don’t expect to see them ahead of time.

One might argue that Dynamite’s numbers held up fine against the competition, but the same probably won’t be said about the AEW: All Access reality show. Last night’s episode covering the drama behind Full Gear 2022 fell out of the top 50 in the cable rankings, which was a large decline from last week’s 33rd place finish. Viewership dropped from 339K to 281K, while the demo rating dropped from 0.11 to 0.08. The end result was a 51st place finish for the night.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.