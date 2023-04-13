AEW rolled into the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Apr. 14) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Aussie Open retained the IWGP tag team titles with a victory over Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta).

FTR revealed that their new AEW contract is a four year deal, and they plan to retire after the contract is finished.

Mark Briscoe, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett defeated Jake Manning and the Spanish Announce Project.

Taya Valkyrie beat Emi Sakura. Jade Cargill brawled with Valkyrie after the match. Leila Grey attacked Taya from behind, which allowed Cargill to hit Valkyrie with Jaded.

Jungle Boy picked up a win over Shawn Spears in the main event.

