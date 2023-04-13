Jay White became All Elite last week. By showing up to aid Juice Robinson in taking down Ricky Starks, the Switchblade made it clear he was maintaining at least one allegiance from his New Japan Pro-Wrestling days. And when they dapped each other up with finger guns, it looked like White brought a well known NJPW brand name with him to AEW, too.

Sure enough, in a pre-taped video on this week’s Dynamite King Switch & Rock Hard revealed that even in their new home promotion, they’re still Bullet Club 4 Life. White did give their branch of the stable its own name... welcome to the Bullet Club Gold era.

Personally, I like the “Bang Bang Gang” better. But I’ve never been in the Biz Cliz, so I don’t get a vote.

Let us know what you think of Juice & Jay’s new team name. While you’re on your way down to the comments section, check out the highlights from the April 12 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Darby Allin scores another win over Swerve Strickland

Sting says showtime is just getting started for Darby Allin

Jeff Hardy has returned to AEW

Keith Lee & Chris Jericho went to war in your Dynamite main event

"You are not on the level of The Devil"#AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a message for @DarbyAllin



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/riwxVGGlha — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

"I'm not like you, I'm going to lower my morals to be somebody in this world"@DarbyAllin



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vXlHg85Gnd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

Former TNT Champion @RealWardlow is getting his revenge on current TNT Champion #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/k058mQZXBG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

.@RealWardlow is BACK and he is determined to get the TNT title back in his possession, as he goes straight after Champ #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vWJ3ElUj7f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

It's going to be worse than blood for blood. So much worse.@KennyOmegamanX addresses the #BlackpoolCombatClub.

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OkXoVuvg4k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

.@swerveconfident still has some unsettled scores here at #AEW... Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ma8Nj6Z5wv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

Not content with just the victory, #TheOutcasts go after #RIHO as well



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NKl3O8TNvA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

