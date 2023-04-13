 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jay White & Juice Robinson give their AEW Bullet Club spin-off a name

By Sean Rueter
Jay White became All Elite last week. By showing up to aid Juice Robinson in taking down Ricky Starks, the Switchblade made it clear he was maintaining at least one allegiance from his New Japan Pro-Wrestling days. And when they dapped each other up with finger guns, it looked like White brought a well known NJPW brand name with him to AEW, too.

Sure enough, in a pre-taped video on this week’s Dynamite King Switch & Rock Hard revealed that even in their new home promotion, they’re still Bullet Club 4 Life. White did give their branch of the stable its own name... welcome to the Bullet Club Gold era.

Personally, I like the “Bang Bang Gang” better. But I’ve never been in the Biz Cliz, so I don’t get a vote.

  • Darby Allin scores another win over Swerve Strickland
  • Sting says showtime is just getting started for Darby Allin
  • Jeff Hardy has returned to AEW
  • Keith Lee & Chris Jericho went to war in your Dynamite main event

