Jay White became All Elite last week. By showing up to aid Juice Robinson in taking down Ricky Starks, the Switchblade made it clear he was maintaining at least one allegiance from his New Japan Pro-Wrestling days. And when they dapped each other up with finger guns, it looked like White brought a well known NJPW brand name with him to AEW, too.
Sure enough, in a pre-taped video on this week’s Dynamite King Switch & Rock Hard revealed that even in their new home promotion, they’re still Bullet Club 4 Life. White did give their branch of the stable its own name... welcome to the Bullet Club Gold era.
This is only the beginning. #BulletClub is taking over #AEW @JayWhiteNZ It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/5Fk2nrykOz— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Personally, I like the “Bang Bang Gang” better. But I’ve never been in the Biz Cliz, so I don’t get a vote.
Let us know what you think of Juice & Jay’s new team name. While you’re on your way down to the comments section, check out the highlights from the April 12 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- Darby Allin scores another win over Swerve Strickland
- Sting says showtime is just getting started for Darby Allin
- Jeff Hardy has returned to AEW
- Keith Lee & Chris Jericho went to war in your Dynamite main event
"You are not on the level of The Devil"#AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a message for @DarbyAllin— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/riwxVGGlha
"I'm not like you, I'm going to lower my morals to be somebody in this world"@DarbyAllin— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vXlHg85Gnd
Quick work for TNT Champion #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs!#AndSTILL— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/K0vNrv9LZs
Former TNT Champion @RealWardlow is getting his revenge on current TNT Champion #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/k058mQZXBG— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
.@RealWardlow is BACK and he is determined to get the TNT title back in his possession, as he goes straight after Champ #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vWJ3ElUj7f
Incredible victory for #AEW International Champion @orangecassidy!!!#AndSTILL— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QY794xByqq
Some things have changed...@Christian4Peeps @luchasaurus— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jI8DT1GeSm
#BestFriends @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT are looking for some titles of their own this Friday on #AEWRampage...#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/wHIjhTj5HZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
It's going to be worse than blood for blood. So much worse.@KennyOmegamanX addresses the #BlackpoolCombatClub.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OkXoVuvg4k
#TheELITE have seen ENOUGH!@youngbucks @KennyOmegaManX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hdrzvw3t87
.@swerveconfident still has some unsettled scores here at #AEW... Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ma8Nj6Z5wv— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Not content with just the victory, #TheOutcasts go after #RIHO as well— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NKl3O8TNvA
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr and Dr. @realbrittbaker are absolutely fed up with the #TheOutcasts' antics!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VvrI382AW2
