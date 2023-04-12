The Elite strike back against Blackpool Combat Club

Since Revolution, the Blackpool Combat Club have been on a mission to drive The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks & Don Callis have been sent to the hospital by Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli. Bryan Danielson returned to send a painful message to Kenny Omega, and finish the job against Hangman Page.

It was Omega who appeared on the April 12 Dynamite, purportedly from Callis’ bedside, to warn the BCC before their tag match with Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa.

It's going to be worse than blood for blood. So much worse.@KennyOmegamanX addresses the #BlackpoolCombatClub.

But after Mox & Claudio punished The Elite’s sidekicks for a while, we found out Kenny was at the arena in Milwaukee after all. And he wasn’t alone...

Not content with a Superkick Party, Matt & Nick Jackson wanted to go at Moxley with a screwdriver just like Danielson did to Hangman A defiant Mox told them to bring it, but Castagnoli pulled him from the ring before he took a screwdriver to the face.

