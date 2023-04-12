Jeff Hardy is back in AEW

Earlier this week, Matt Hardy teased his brother Jeff’s return to AEW. The elder Hardy Boy said that would be weeks or months away due to a recent eye surgery his brother had done.

He was working us.

Ethan Page was out midway through the April 12 Dynamite in Milwaukee to address his feud with Matt, which a couple weeks saw Hardy trick Page into releasing him from The Firm’s legal control. Hardy tried to explain a future match, but that was just set-up for All Ago to spring his trap. That left Matt and Isiah Kassidy in the ring with the heel group, and even a run-in from FTW champion HOOK couldn’t turn the tide against Big Bill, Lee Moriarty & Page.

You know who could? Jeffrey Nero Hardy, that’s who.

This means that not only is Jeff physically cleared, but also that Tony Khan & company have determined he met the conditions of his suspension for an arrest last summer for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol — namely the completion of an in-patient treatment program (which Matt said he did last fall), and the resolution of his latest legal issue (which occurred when Jeff plead no contest earlier this year).

Thoughts?

