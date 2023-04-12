 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wardlow returns to repay Powerhouse Hobbs & QTV for stealing TNT title

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Wardlow had his car broken into after Revolution, and the TNT championship he’d just reclaimed from Samoa Joe was stolen. That either was an angle or got turned into one. It definitely led to a very short reign, as Powerhouse Hobbs defeated him days later — with the help of QT Marshall.

Marshall and his TMZ-inspired QTV crew took credit for the break in, and bragged about the custom car they bought Hobbs. Hobbs showed up for his April 12 title defense against Silas Young in said car... and if you’ve watched much pro wrestling in your life, you may have guessed where this was going.

Sure enough, after Powerhouse squashed Young, this showed up on the big screen:

Wardlow wasn’t content to just total the champ’s ride, either. With the QTV team marching up the ramp, he showed up on the stage to brawl with Hobbs. It ended up being Aaron Solow who got the worst of it, powerbombed through some tables on the floor.

Ready for more Hobbs vs. Wardlow?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats