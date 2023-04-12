Konnan: Kenny Omega/AEW negotiations kept AAA from booking him for Triplemania

In late February/early March, there was a fair amount of talk about The Elite’s AEW contract status. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks deals were believed to be coming up. WWE was allegedly interested in adding the other founding EVPs to the roster along with Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan wanted to ensure that didn’t happen.

There haven’t heard much about it lately as other topics have dominated the pro wrestling conversation. But Konnan seems to have indirectly given us an update.

Konnan works on creative & booking and in talent relations for AAA, and spoke with Nick Hausman recently about the company’s Triplemania Monterrey show coming up this weekend. Specifically, the talked about El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Mega championship defense — a 4way match with Komander, Rich Swann & Swerve Strickland:

“Originally we were going to bring in Omega but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay or not. So, we couldn’t commit, and he didn’t want to come here until he signed... he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay and WWE was talking to him. You know? So, we couldn’t get him to commit.”

He’s not sure what Kenny’s current status is, but he thinks Omega has re-signed with AEW:

“I’m assuming. I never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed.”

AEW will probably want to make an announcement when/if they lock Omega up, just as they did when Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley re-upped. Does the lack of one mean Konnan’s assumption is wrong? Is TK waiting to announce new deals for all three members of The Elite together, or waiting until the CM Punk situation is resolved?

Stay tuned.