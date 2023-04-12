Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.
We’ll start with good news for all of you with a fat ass and a bad attitude. You can celebrate Anna Jay’s catchphrase on her new t-shirt.
Fat , Bad Attitude!— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) April 11, 2023
New Tee from @annajay___ available now!https://t.co/j7ho6HC79q@shopaew @aew #annajay #pwtees #prowrestlingtees #shopaew #allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/mgzsW0plwV
This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Swerve Strickland versus Darby Allin, Chris Jericho versus Keith Lee, and Daddy Magic ranting about the JAS attack on the Acclaimed. Swerve helped groom Allin on the indies by beating his ass to make him tough as nails. It is time for Swerve to kill what he created. The Jericho segment was the Dynamite promo with disrespectful moments spliced in. Daddy Magic was livid. The JAS extended their hand out of the goodness of their hearts, and the Acclaimed spit in their faces. Daddy Magic also has daddy heat with Daddy Ass.
Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews, but OC won’t be entering at 100% healthy. His hand is damaged from Matthews using the trios title belt to block the superman punch.
Despite enduring an attack from #HouseOfBlack's @snm_buddy, #AEW International Champion @orangecassidy will put the title on the line against him TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Milwaukee, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork; don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/3I2j0R0uyQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2023
Billie Starkz was unable to defeat Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship, but she took solace in showing the world her talent.
"I got to show the world who @BillieStarkz is, and there's only more to come"— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023
After her impressive national TV debut on #AEWBOTB6, the future is crazy and bright for Billie Starkz ✨ pic.twitter.com/bpCBezDqVr
In a similar vein, Dralistco was disappointed at failing to dethrone Cassidy. Perro Peligroso and Rush stepped in to advise the masked luchador that now the whole world knows him.
My brother, you can see the passion he had after that match. Frustrated he didn’t win the title.— Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) April 8, 2023
Opportunities come and go, what’s important is now #AEW and the world got to see who DRALISTICO is and the quality of your work.#LFI#HermanosMuñoz
NO PASA NADA pic.twitter.com/EuIZVgioL7
Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Toni Storm will tear apart the homegrown talent of AEW. She hasn’t taken it far enough on those entitled, ungrateful losers. Lance Archer is tired of being fed chumps. He wants someone meaningful, so they can die a worthy death.
"Stop wasting my time! Give me something I can chew on, cause I'm hungry as hell, and everybody dies!" - @LanceHoyt— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023
Watch #AEWDark NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/qYWtYWIeH0 pic.twitter.com/jmsqM96YU9
Josh Woods unleashed a wicked new finisher. The Technical Beast smashed Daisy K with a running corkscrew suplex into the corner.
bro #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/W2c3XPIxCz— NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) April 12, 2023
“Stand Tall, Don’t Back Down & Be Elite” - Being The Elite Ep. 342 revolved around Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa taking a stand against the Blackpool Combat Club. Cutler had a training montage, but he lacked confidence. Cutler wrote a song instead about fighting against what is wrong. Be elite, go all in, that is when they all win. Cut to the Young Bucks watching Bryan Danielson berate Hangman Page last week on Dynamite. The Jacksons were in their own separate homes, however, it appeared that both of them wanted to be there for the cowboy. The episode closed with a tease of Matt removing his arm brace, which signifies the Elite may be at Dynamite to back their friends.
Athena was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included being a goddess of war, RJ’s O-face, and Dungeons & Dragons. Athena did her best to control her violent anger, then she let it out by destroying the set and smothering RJ with a pillow.
We’ll close with the Adam Cole Bobble Brawler, bay bay!
360 @AdamColePro Bobble Brawlers are AVAILABLE NOW! Get yours at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! They will be hand numbered.#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/CzhrEkT9eO— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 10, 2023
