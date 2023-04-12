Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

We’ll start with good news for all of you with a fat ass and a bad attitude. You can celebrate Anna Jay’s catchphrase on her new t-shirt.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Swerve Strickland versus Darby Allin, Chris Jericho versus Keith Lee, and Daddy Magic ranting about the JAS attack on the Acclaimed. Swerve helped groom Allin on the indies by beating his ass to make him tough as nails. It is time for Swerve to kill what he created. The Jericho segment was the Dynamite promo with disrespectful moments spliced in. Daddy Magic was livid. The JAS extended their hand out of the goodness of their hearts, and the Acclaimed spit in their faces. Daddy Magic also has daddy heat with Daddy Ass.

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews, but OC won’t be entering at 100% healthy. His hand is damaged from Matthews using the trios title belt to block the superman punch.

Despite enduring an attack from House of Black's Buddy Matthews, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will put the title on the line against him on AEW Dynamite, LIVE from Milwaukee

Billie Starkz was unable to defeat Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship, but she took solace in showing the world her talent.

"I got to show the world who @BillieStarkz is, and there's only more to come"

After her impressive national TV debut on AEW Battle of the Belts 6, the future is crazy and bright for Billie Starkz

In a similar vein, Dralistco was disappointed at failing to dethrone Cassidy. Perro Peligroso and Rush stepped in to advise the masked luchador that now the whole world knows him.

My brother, you can see the passion he had after that match. Frustrated he didn’t win the title.



Opportunities come and go, what’s important is now #AEW and the world got to see who DRALISTICO is and the quality of your work.#LFI#HermanosMuñoz

NO PASA NADA pic.twitter.com/EuIZVgioL7 — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) April 8, 2023

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Toni Storm will tear apart the homegrown talent of AEW. She hasn’t taken it far enough on those entitled, ungrateful losers. Lance Archer is tired of being fed chumps. He wants someone meaningful, so they can die a worthy death.

"Stop wasting my time! Give me something I can chew on, cause I'm hungry as hell, and everybody dies!" - @LanceHoyt

Watch #AEWDark NOW!

Watch AEW Dark NOW!

Josh Woods unleashed a wicked new finisher. The Technical Beast smashed Daisy K with a running corkscrew suplex into the corner.

“Stand Tall, Don’t Back Down & Be Elite” - Being The Elite Ep. 342 revolved around Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa taking a stand against the Blackpool Combat Club. Cutler had a training montage, but he lacked confidence. Cutler wrote a song instead about fighting against what is wrong. Be elite, go all in, that is when they all win. Cut to the Young Bucks watching Bryan Danielson berate Hangman Page last week on Dynamite. The Jacksons were in their own separate homes, however, it appeared that both of them wanted to be there for the cowboy. The episode closed with a tease of Matt removing his arm brace, which signifies the Elite may be at Dynamite to back their friends.

Athena was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included being a goddess of war, RJ’s O-face, and Dungeons & Dragons. Athena did her best to control her violent anger, then she let it out by destroying the set and smothering RJ with a pillow.

We’ll close with the Adam Cole Bobble Brawler, bay bay!