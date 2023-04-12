AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 12, 2023): Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.
AEW will be at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena with Orange Cassidy defending his International title against House of Black’s Buddy Matthews, Swerve Stickland & Darby Allin renewing their rivalry, and Chris Jericho & Keith Lee starting theirs. Plus, the Blackpool Combat Club looks to finish off The Elite when Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli take on Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa and more as the promotion marches on toward Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend, and a packed summer of action all over North America & on both sides of the Atlantic!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...