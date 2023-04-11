The Last Real Man answers TNT title open challenge against Will Hobbs on Dynamite

Will Hobbs needed an opponent for his next TNT Championship match, so AEW went the route of an open challenge. The Last Real Man answered the call.
Silas Young is stepping up to battle Hobbs for TNT gold on the April 12 edition of Dynamite in Milwaukee, WI.
A TNT Title Open Challenge is set for TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite when #PowerhouseHobbs defends his belt vs. a hometown hero, former ROH World TV Champion, Milwaukee's own Silas Young @lastrealmanROH!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023
Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW live on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/abffQx769a
Milwaukee is the hometown of Young, so it makes sense in that regard. Also, Young is a two-time ROH TV champion. It would be pretty cool if the Last Real Man can execute the Pee Gee Waja Plunge on Hobbs.
Pee Gee Waja Plunge from the #LastRealMan @lastrealmanROH! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/Fuh50WfPbd— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022
Unfortunately for Young, he is entering off a loss to Shane Taylor on ROH TV. (Hey, Tony Khan, please book Hobbs versus Taylor one day soon. Thanks!) A title win for Young on this evening is unlikely, but the least he can do is knock that smug grin off QT Marshall’s face.
The lineup for Dynamite on April 12 includes:
- TNT Championship: Will Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
- Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee
- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa
- Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm
Does this card make you excited for Wednesday night Dynamite?
