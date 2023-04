The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 4, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live, or whenever you’ve got time for some more wrestling in your life.

Here are the matches we’re getting, per AEW social media:

Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Lee Johnson vs. Blake Li

Josh Woods vs. Daisy K

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamanté

Enjoy the show!