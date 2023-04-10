AEW had two hours of live television time on Fri., April 7, and the results were pretty, pretty, pretty good!

Rampage aired in its usual time slot, and delivered its best rating since a March edition that started late, but got a boost by airing immediately after NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament coverage. The .17 among 18-49 year olds was Rampage’s best at 10pm ET since Dec. 23. Total viewership was 503,000. That’s the biggest audience the show’s had since early January.

A live Battle of the Belts special aired at 11pm ET, and outperformed the three previous BotB shows with 415,000 viewers and a .14 in the demo.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year, and for every BotB in that show’s history:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Battle of the Belts

For complete results from the latest Rampage & Battle of the Beltc VI, click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.

Numbers via Wrestlenomics