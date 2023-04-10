 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark Episode 110

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (April 10, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

  • Aaron Rourke & Alvin Alverez & Brother Greatness vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Evil Uno
  • Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx
  • Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno & Mao vs. Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade
  • Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades

Enjoy the show!

