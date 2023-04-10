Episode 110 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books. If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. Paul Wight and Matt Menard called the show. Let’s go!

Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shunma Katsumata, Mao & Yuki Ueno

Sabian, Butcher & Blade had no prior record in trios action on Elevation before this episode, nor did their opponents waiting for them in the ring. Wight informed first time viewers that they all hailed from DDT Pro in Japan. Knowing that was also slightly frustrating given I knew they wouldn’t win, although the triple suicide dive right as I typed that was nice. Butcher no sold a series of forearms to the face and tagged in Blade to hit a power slam for two. Sabian tagged in and was chastised by Aubrey Edwards for his kicks to a grounded opponent in the corner. He missed a charge into said same corner and ate an enzuigiri. Mao got the hot tag and started to rock and roll until he got countered into “you want to call that a brainbuster suplex” in the words of Menard. Blade tagged in as did Ueno and he got powerbombed for his trouble, but Drag the Lake was blocked. He hit a dropkick and tagged Mao, and all six men hit the ring as Edwards lost all control of the action and the crowd in Long Island didn’t care. Eventually Mao ate DTL for the pin.

Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades

Charlette and Robyn were taking their first tag team match on Elevation for 2023. That doesn’t seem right as I type it, but that’s what the chyron said on screen, so I’ll go with it. Shafir and Rose had a tag team record of 13-1 overall. Not for Dark, Rampage, Elevation of Dynamite — just 13-1 period. AEW should at least decide to use the same convention for both sides in a match instead of a different one for each. It probably won’t surprise you based on their choice of statistics though that Rose and Shafir complete dominated the opposition, to the point Rose hit a double suplex and a double spear on the Renegades. She did a cannonball in the corner, a Beast Bomb got blocked the first time, but Shafir stopped an attempt at a run in and Rose got it on the second. Wight: “Shafir saw it, cut her off and threw her down. Great teamwork!”

The Dark Order vs. Alvin Alverez, Brother Greatness & Aaron Rourke

9-1. That was the record of Uno, Reynolds and Silver in trios action. They were crowd favorites with Long Island, which would probably have been true in any city where they were going against three men with a record of 0-1. Menard wasted no time mocking Brother Greatness for his name, and Silver was tagged in by Uno so they could double team him and strike a double bicep pose. He gave Greatness a long delayed standing suplex for two. Greatness hit a jawbreaker to escape and tagged in Roarke. Silver put everybody on his shoulders for to show off his strength. Greatness tagged back in and then tagged Alverez, as the quick tags were being used to beat Silver down. Eventually he folded Roarke in two with a suplex and made the tag to Reynolds to clean house. Roarke ate a discus clothesline, Alverez ate a suicide dive, Reynolds went for a pinning combination and Alvarez made the save. Uno tagged in for a reverse cutter. Greatness ate the pendulum bomb, Silver tagged back in and did his tag team finishing combo with Reynolds as Uno struck a pose. Fun match with a lot of moving parts to keep up with!

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx

Moriarty and Bill brought a record of 2-0 on Elevation to the main event. Menard: “The more I see of this duo from The Firm, the more I like them.” Same man, same. Traxx and Lawless were making their AEW tag team debut. For guys who were going to lose they were two of the most muscular “enhancements talents” you will ever see. I mean Vince McMahon would be drooling at their physiques. Wight: “It looks like Traxx has made a trip or two to the gym.” You don’t say! Moriarty still managed to get him in a muay thai clinch for some knees and then sweep the legs. He hit Lawless in the face with kicks and he responded by tagging in and momentarily taking control until “Mr. Seven Foot Tall” himself destroyed Lawless with a big boot and a chokeslam. He stood on the carcass for the win and Edwards could have counted to 1,000. Wight rated his chokeslam as an improvement on the one he used to do and even gave it “a nine out of ten.” That’s it for this week!

What to watch/skip

Tonight’s “what to watch/skip” is brought to you by Limp Bizkit. I know what you’re thinking, believe me I’ve said it myself, but “Build a Bridge” is one of their songs I enjoy enough to go back to again. At this point I’m waiting for Bill & Moriarty to challenge FTR. I might be the only one, but I’m okay with that. I’m also okay with this episode. It’s only a half hour and I have no skips for you as a result. Enjoy!

Cageside commentary crew! Share your thoughts in the comments section below, as well as your pro wrestling talk in general. See you tomorrow night for AEW Dark!