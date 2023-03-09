The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 858,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished fourth place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The viewership and demo rating were an improvement over last week’s results (833K, 0.27), but Dynamite dropped one place in the cable rankings.

This show featured a big box office attraction in the opener, as well as several compelling promos throughout the night. But the closing angle left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, with QT Marshall’s interference putting a damper on Powerhouse Hobbs’ TNT championship win. It looks like the three minutes of TV time that QTV got didn’t tank the overall numbers, at least not yet.

Next week’s Dynamite from Winnipeg features House of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society for the AEW world trios titles, Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International title, and MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah. There’s no word yet on which of these segments QT Marshall will try to ruin next.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

