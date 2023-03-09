Bullet Club is alive and stronger than ever in AEW

Fresh off his win over Chris Jericho at Revolution 2023, Ricky Starks appeared on last night’s (Mar. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite to address where he’s going next. Before he could elaborate, he was greeted with Bullet Club music and graphics on the video board. “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson then ambushed him from behind and laid him out.

Later on, when Juice was asked to explain himself, he said that Bullet Club is alive and stronger than ever:

After attacking Ricky Starks tonight on #AEWDynamite, #RockHard Juice Robinson sends a message to #AEW and the world: #BulletClub is ALIVE and STRONGER THAN EVER! pic.twitter.com/psmDBFI8d1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Is Juice going to bring more of his Bullet Club stablemates to take over AEW, or is this simply a way to use the Bullet Club brand to heat up Juice for Starks to beat next?

Moving on, AEW also posted the following exclusive video on their YouTube page of Powerhouse Hobbs’ first words as TNT champion. To put it succinctly, he was glad to get the hell out of Sacramento:

Here are more of AEW’s YouTube and Twitter clips containing highlights of yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, in case you missed any of the action:

It’s International Women's Day and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Sacramento, CA on TBS!



The #AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match kicks off the action, with Champion @orangecassidy making his way to the ring! pic.twitter.com/cMg4whUtKS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Does he want to strut? Yes, yes he does.@TheLethalJay



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/o7ThEtm9ct — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

#AndSTILL!#AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy retains the title after an incredible title defense against @TheLethalJay to kick off the action!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KKtvwdIzaD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

"There's one thing you have left. That one thing is being called a champion. And tonight, I'm taking that." @TrueWillieHobbs



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/E19F9kvhDp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

To think they used to be tag team partners!@realrubysoho @skyebyee



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/q2H2TOLxTw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

"If you want to try me, if you want to push me- I'll take you to hell."#HangmanAdamPage has a final message for @JonMoxley.



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GTFZlhgyxT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Who in Canada is going to step up and take on @Jade_Cargill?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lQOwfDppiw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

#JerichoAppreciationSociety appreciate a good photo op



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qa9ODE2szn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

"It's time for me to go home." @bryandanielson

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GBP3DaSu1k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

This TNT Title match is getting started violently out the back of the arena! TNT Champ @RealWardlow vs. @truewilliehobbs - Falls Count Anywhere!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Fk7M3aJcYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

