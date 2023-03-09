 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bullet Club is alive and stronger than ever in AEW

By Cain A. Knight
Fresh off his win over Chris Jericho at Revolution 2023, Ricky Starks appeared on last night’s (Mar. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite to address where he’s going next. Before he could elaborate, he was greeted with Bullet Club music and graphics on the video board. “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson then ambushed him from behind and laid him out.

Later on, when Juice was asked to explain himself, he said that Bullet Club is alive and stronger than ever:

Is Juice going to bring more of his Bullet Club stablemates to take over AEW, or is this simply a way to use the Bullet Club brand to heat up Juice for Starks to beat next?

Moving on, AEW also posted the following exclusive video on their YouTube page of Powerhouse Hobbs’ first words as TNT champion. To put it succinctly, he was glad to get the hell out of Sacramento:

Here are more of AEW’s YouTube and Twitter clips containing highlights of yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, in case you missed any of the action:

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

