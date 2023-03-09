AEW rolled into the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 10) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel in a tag team squash match.

Riho pinned Nyla Rose with a roll up. The big spot here was Riho hitting a Northern Lights suplex on Rose after repeated attempts at a bodyslam. Nyla and Marina Shafir attacked Riho after the match was over. Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho then came out and spray painted an L on Riho.

Mark Briscoe announced that the ROH tag team titles will be up for grabs in a “Reach for the Sky” ladder match at Supercard of Honor on March 31. The Lucha Bros will be one of the teams in this ladder match.

Konosuke Takeshita beat Preston Vance with a spinning backslide. Don Callis made an appearance and said something to Konosuke after the match was over.

Sammy Guevara was victorious over Action Andretti in the main event. Daniel Garcia interfered during the course of the match.

