Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club finally turn heel

The Blackpool Combat Club has been leaning heel in recent weeks. Was Jon Moxley’s tap out defeat at Revolution at the hands of Hangman Page going to speed up that process?

Yep!

On tonight’s (Mar. 8) episode of Dynamite, Moxley teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on the Dark Order. On paper it was an obvious win for Blackpool Combat Club, so it wasn’t surprising when Moxley picked up the win by forcing Alex Reynolds to submit.

Business really picked up after the match ended, however. Moxley wasn’t happy with leaving the ring in peace. He wanted to punish the Dark Order, so that’s exactly what he did. Hangman Page ran out to save his buddies. That’s when the Blackpool Comabt Club left no doubts about their heel turn, beating the hell out of Page in a group attack:

Earlier in the night, Page said he was done with Moxley and ready to move on, but it sure looks like he was wrong about that.

What did you think of this angle, Cagesiders?