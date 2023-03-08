Without much fanfare leading up to it, Tony Khan made another huge announcement on tonight’s (Mar. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

The announcement was related to an angle earlier on the show where Orange Cassidy successfully defended the AEW All-Atlantic championship against Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett attacked Cassidy afterwards with his guitar, setting up a future title match.

That title match will take place next week (Mar. 15) on Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. But it won’t be for the AEW All-Atlantic championship, because Khan announced a new name for the gold. Going forward, it will be called the AEW International championship.

Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Oh yeah, next week’s title match is being brought to you in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to support the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. I can’t believe that I almost forgot to include that hugely critical detail.

The AEW All-Atlantic title debuted less than one year ago, when PAC was crowned the inaugural champion at June’s Forbidden Door event. Do you think this is the so-called ‘leveling up’ that the belt desperately needed, Cagesiders?