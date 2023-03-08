AEW’s big box office attraction ends with Jeff Jarrett standing tall

Tonight’s (Mar. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with what Tony Khan claims is one of the promotion’s biggest box office attractions: Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against Jay Lethal. It was the rubber match after these two wrestlers split their previous two bouts.

The story of this match revolved around both men wrestling with injured limbs. Lethal was working with one good arm thanks to a banged up left shoulder, while Cassidy was hobbling around on a bad knee.

Cassidy couldn’t pull off his Orange Punch because he fell down while running thanks to his bad wheel. However, it was Lethal’s shoulder giving out when he was upside down during the Lethal Injection that proved to be the turning point in the match. Lethal crumpled in a heap, allowing Cassidy to put him away with the Orange Punch. Cassidy retained the title and his winning streak continues on.

#AndSTILL!#AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy retains the title after an incredible title defense against @TheLethalJay to kick off the action!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

But the real news here came after the match. Jeff Jarrett attacked Cassidy from behind, smashing his guitar over Cassidy’s injured knee. It sure looks like Jeff Jarrett will be the next challenger for OC’s All-Atlantic title.

