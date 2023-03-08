Powerhouse Hobbs is the new TNT champion thanks to the reveal of QTV

Wardlow became the new TNT champion this past weekend at AEW Revolution when he choked out Samoa Joe. That put him in line to defend the title tonight (Mar. 8) on Dynamite against Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs earned this title shot by winning last week’s Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Wardlow’s ring gear and championship belt were stolen from his rental car last night, putting him in a foul mood. So he upped the ante by requesting that the match with Hobbs be turned into a Falls Count Anywhere match that can be won by pin fall, knockout, or surrender. I guess Wardlow thought his makeshift ring gear was more appropriate for that unconventional setting, and he was probably right.

By changing the rules, however, the babyface opened the door for a heel to legally screw him over with a weapon attack, and that’s exactly what happened.

Which extremely dangerous heel delivered the decisive blow to Mr. Mayhem? Take a look for yourself:

Yep, it was QT Marshall, donning his QTV shirt. AEW commentators reminded us that QT owed Hobbs a favor after he failed to rid him of Ricky Starks several months ago.

Hobbs and QTV then finished Wardlow off for good with a devastating powerbomb:

#AndNEW!!!

The Face of The Revolution #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs is now the NEW TNT Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/OT0limfpJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

Just like that, Hobbs is the new TNT champion, and it looks like QT Marshall will be by his side going forward.

Being the TNT champion is an upgrade for Powerhouse, but is being associated with QT an even bigger downgrade?

