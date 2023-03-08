AEW Rewind: Brian Cage new submission finisher, Revolution fallout, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Wardlow versus Will Hobbs for the TNT Championship, Orange Cassidy versus Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as fallout from Revolution with Jon Moxley, the Elite, Ricky Starks, Ruby Soho, Jungle Boy, and the Gunns.

Wardlow declared that not a man on Earth will take the TNT title from him. According to the Book of Hobbs, Wardlow’s fate is sealed. Jeff Jarrett blamed referee Aubrey Edwards for his team’s failure to win the tag titles, but Lethal pointed the finger at Cassidy. Lethal wants to take the All-Atlantic belt from OC. Cassidy has earned the championship every single week, and he’ll do it again with Lethal to settle the feud.

Jon Moxley brushed off his loss to Hangman Page. Mox has been at the edge for so long that he is indestructible. Ricky Starks proved the point that he is the man. Ruby Soho was asked about her shocking behavior, but Saraya shouted about how they will never be accepted in AEW. It is time to make this place their house. Jungle Boy feels bittersweet about closing the casket on Christian Cage. He needs time to reflect, but he is glad it is over. That puts a bow on Act 1 of his professional and personal life. The Gunns buried FTR’s legacy, and they should have stayed gone. That will be the last time FTR lays hands on them. Top Gunns, out. Don Callis took the blame for the Elite’s loss of trios gold. He didn’t think they needed a strategy, because you can’t prepare for the House of Black. Back on their feet and back to business.

Our focus is back. Be afraid pic.twitter.com/AGdBjEayXV — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) March 7, 2023

The Gunns left specific instructions not to be called Ass Boys or Booty Boys by the fans. Any offenders will be removed by security.

A message for all those attending #AEWRevolution at the @ChaseCenter: pic.twitter.com/uSbtxxRwx9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2023

Mark Briscoe made comical Mark Briscoe faces during his post-match interview. Mark’s brother (Jay) and his hermanos (Fenix and Pentagon) are with him. The Lucha Bros will always have his back.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Evil Uno was extra aggressive in victory over Lee Johnson. Lance Archer murdered two dudes in a handicap match. There was a Jack Cartwheel sighting in an exciting but quick defeat to Konosuke Takeshita. Brian Cage picked up a pair of wins, and he did so using a new submission dubbed Chainlink.

Athena and Willow continued with their ROH feud on AEW shows. Athena had a Proving Ground match, which is a new name for a title eliminator match, against Brooke Havok. Athena unleashed pain to win, then Willow made the save to prevent more damage after the match. Willow won her match, and Athena tried to sideswipe her with the title belt from behind. Willow saw it coming and pounced Athena out of the ring. Willow stood tall holding the ROH Women’s World Championship in anticipation of challenging Athena on ROH TV this Thursday.

“AEW REVOLUTION 2023” - Being The Elite Ep. 337 featured the Elite having a rough time during Revolution week. Kenny Omega scored ten minutes of TV time on Dynamite for the Elite to speak their minds, then the House of Black ambushed them. And of course, they also lost the trios title to HoB. Highlights were shown from that bout. Backstage, the Elite were dejected. In other BTE bits, JD Drake explained to Ryan Nemeth about oil on bowling lanes. Sexual innuendo was rampant. Peter Avalon was shocked at Leva Bates changing her hair color. He wanted a divorce. Trent was breaking the rules by fiddling with a fire alarm. Rosario Grillo provided an injury update. He is at 24% superkick capacity.

We’ll close with special artwork in honor of Danhausen.

The Curse of @DanhausenAD Limited Edition Print by Electric Zombie is AVAILABLE NOW! There are only 300 available, and they will be hand numbered. #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/HGlGoZSTkt — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 8, 2023

Very nice, very evil.