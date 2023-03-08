Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 8) with a live show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This is the fallout show following this past weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view event.

Tony Khan says we’re getting one of AEW’s biggest box office attractions

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic championship tonight against Jay Lethal. These two men both came up short in their quest to win the AEW world tag team titles at Revolution. Lethal blames Cassidy for the loss, so he wants to take the All-Atlantic title away from him as a form of punishment.

Cassidy already retained the belt against Lethal back in January, but AEW booker Tony Khan explained that this rematch is happening because it’s a box office bonanza:

Given that

-the series is tied 1-1

-the challenger is the last man to pin the reigning champion cleanly

-the 1st fight was a big box office success

-their 2nd fight was AEW's most watched match of 2023 (over 1.2 million viewers):



It sets up for a big rubber match tomorrow on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 8, 2023

Orange is on a winning streak and he already beat Jay, so a title change doesn’t seem likely. However, babyfaces Jungle Boy and Ricky Starks are on the rise and looking to win gold in AEW, so maybe a heel All-Atlantic champion works better for one of them to chase.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

The most hyped match on tonight’s card is Wardlow defending the TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, who earned this title shot by winning last week’s Face of the Revolution ladder match. This is Wardlow’s first title defense after defeating Samoa Joe for the gold at Revolution. The champion might be dressed in new ring gear after all of his belongings (including the TNT belt) were stolen from his rental car late last night.

Chris Jericho is in a bit of a slump after recent losses to Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, as well as Peter Avalon whooping his ass for most of their match last week. The Demo God looks to get back on track tonight when he teams up with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia for a trios match against AR Fox and Top Flight.

Ruby Soho turned heel at Revolution, joining Saraya and Toni Storm in spray painting Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Ex-WWE star Soho goes one-on-one with AEW original Skye Blue tonight. After she (very likely) wins this match, Soho has some explaining to do on the mic.

Jon Moxley went through hell in a Texas Death match in San Francisco this past weekend, but he’s already back in the ring tonight. Moxley teams up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Dark Order members John Silver & Alex Reynolds. Mox is sure to be in a rotten mood after he tapped out at Revolution, so I don’t think this will end well for the Dark Order.

Finally, we’re supposed to hear from Hangman Page at some point on Dynamite. Page is the man who beat Mox at Revolution. Is Hangman ready to get back in the world championship picture?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- House of Black decisively defeated The Elite to become the new AEW world trios champions at Revolution. Are we about to find out that it was actually the first match of a best-of-seven series?

- FTR is back in AEW and have their sights set on The Gunns and the AEW world tag team titles. It shouldn’t be too long before Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler grab a mic to explain what their future looks like in AEW, and when we might be seeing this title match.

- MJF cheated his way to retaining the AEW world championship in a 60+ minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson. That means the champ will be more obnoxious than ever when he addresses the live fans again, as he will no doubt declare himself to be the best wrestler in the world. Who will his next challenger be for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May?

- Undefeated FTW Champion HOOK will have the chance to beat the shit out of Stokely Hathaway in a match, but AEW still hasn’t settled on a date for the fight.

- Undefeated TBS champion Jade Cargill has no competition in AEW at the moment.

- Now that Christian Cage is buried six feet under, Jungle Boy can move forward with his goal of winning singles gold in AEW this year. Will Boy go after MJF, the winner of Wardlow vs. Hobbs, the winner of Cassidy vs. Lethal, or HOOK?

- Adam Cole’s return match will happen on the March 29 episode of Dynamite, but we don’t yet know who he will be facing.

- Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee picked up a win over Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux last week. Is it already time for Swerve to find better henchmen for his Mogul Affiliates faction?

- Is Konosuke Takeshita going to accept Don Callis’ offer to guide him to success in AEW?

- Where the f*** is PAC Sting Darby Allin Scorpio Sky Luchasaurus Serena Deeb Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?