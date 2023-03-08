Someone broke into Wardlow’s rental car and stole the TNT championship

AEW wrestler Wardlow posted the following video on social media a few hours ago, indicating that somebody broke into his rental car and stole all of his belongings, including the TNT championship:

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

“Well thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me...my TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags. I don’t know if this means I’m gonna have to beat the shit out of [Powerhouse] Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now, but one way or another I’m gonna make it to Sacramento and we’re gonna get this shit done. Whoever did do this better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act, because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is.”

Wardlow just won the TNT championship from Samoa Joe this past weekend at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in San Francisco, California. He is scheduled to defend the title on tonight’s (Mar. 8) episode of Dynamite against Powerhouse Hobbs, but the physical belt is now missing after what appears to be a legitimate crime, rather than a pro wrestling storyline.

This isn’t the first time that one of AEW’s championship belts was stolen, as it also happened to Chris Jericho a few years ago.