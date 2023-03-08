AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 8, 2023): Revolution fallout

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

AEW will be at Golden 1 Center in Sacremento, California as they follow-up on last Sunday’s epic Revolution PPV! Wardlow will defend the TNT title he just reclaimed from Samoa Joe against the winner of last Wednesday’s Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Powerhouse Hobbs! Plus, Orange Cassidy puts his All-Atlantic belt on the line against Jay Lethal, Jericho Appreciation Society will be in trios action against AR Fox & Top Flight... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 8