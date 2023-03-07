AEW adds second title fight to Dynamite

AEW is riding high on the momentum from an electric Revolution PPV. Heading into Dynamite, we only knew one match on the card. Will Hobbs was set to challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Thanks to Tony Khan, Wednesday night (Mar. 8, 2023) has a few more bouts booked for the show.

Dynamite won’t have just one title fight. The AEW All-Atlantic Championship was added as Orange Cassidy will defend against Jay Lethal. This contest acts as the rubber match in their personal series. Lethal won the first round before Cassidy held gold. OC evened the score in a title defense. The third go around is personal for Lethal, since he puts the blame on Cassidy for the failure to win the tag titles at Revolution. Cassidy is a fighting champion with the desire to earn his championship ever single week. OC also wants to settle the beef with Lethal once and for all.

Chris Jericho lost to Ricky Starks at Revolution. So, what’s next for Le Champion? The answer is trios action. Jericho will team with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia against AR Fox and Top Flight. If the JAS story with Starks is not quite over yet, then Fox and Top Flight would make for Absolute allies.

In the women’s division, Ruby Soho made tsunami waves by turning on AEW home-grown stars Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter. Soho will battle another home-grown wrestler in Skye Blue.

That’s four matches of the usual six for Dynamite.

Update: After losing the Texas Death Match to Hangman Page, Jon Moxley is ready to snack on danger and dine on the Dark Order. Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club cohort Claudio Castagnoli are booked to wrestle Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Say your prayers for the Dark Order.

