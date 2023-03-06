While it’s probably true that TNT executives are fine as long as Rampage pulls numbers that are better than anything else they could put in the lousy 10pm ET Friday night time slot, it also seems pretty clearly true that all but the most loyal AEW fans have decided they don’t need to rush to watch the show each week.

Our latest evidence — the live Mar. 3 episode from San Francisco, which served as AEW’s final push for their Revolution PPV two nights later. Despite those advantages, Rampage’s numbers were down from the week prior. Viewership dipped 3.5% from Feb. 24, totaling out at 394,000. The .10 rating among 18-49 year olds was a 9% decline.

Rampage was 31st among cable originals on the night. ESPN’s NBA coverage led the way there as usual, with the 10pm ET game between Denver & Memphis scoring a .41 to finish first.

In case you’re wondering, the Countdown to Revolution special that aired at 11pm ET finished 94th with 184,000 viewers and .04 in the demo.

Maybe it’s time for a major Friday night announcement?

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eleven or so months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily