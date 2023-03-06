Last night’s (Sun., Mar. 5, 2023) AEW Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) from San Francisco featured an Iron Man World title main event between MJF & Bryan Danielson that needed more than 60 minutes to produce a winner, a brutal Texas Death match between Jon Moxley & Hangman Page, and two title changes. Lots of other twists and turns took place in Chase Center, too. Which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about it the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out last September fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. We know we’d kick ourselves if we missed anything that was even in the vicinity of that ballpark.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Revolution, hints of what’s to come in AEW, and maybe a little bit of drama.