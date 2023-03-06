AEW just wrapped up its Revolution PPV from Chase Center in San Francisco. Tony Khan’s promotion closed their Sun., Mar. 5, 2023 show with Maxwell Jacob Friedman pulling out all the stops to secure an overtime win over Bryan Danielson, and keep the AEW World title in an Iron Man match.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with seven other matches for that honor. We got new TNT and Trios champions when Wardlow put Samoa Joe to sleep and House of Black defeated The Elite by pinfall, two other no disqualification battles with Hangman Page & Jon Moxley’s Texas Death Match and Jungle Jack Perry’s Final Buriala of Christina Cage, and much, much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here.