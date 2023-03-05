It’s hard to feel bad for The Gunns. Austin & Colten didn’t exactly win the AEW Tag Team championship fair & square, and they took out their own dad in the process of stealing The Acclaimed’s titles.

But the odds were stacked against them in their defense at Revolution on Mar. 5 in San Francisco with two other teams joining The Acclaimed to try and take their belts. That’s probably why they struck a deal with one of those teams, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett to team-up.

Max Caster probably didn’t need that reason to work a few lines about Double-J into his entrance rap, though. The issues between those teams go back farther than this.

After the alliance between the heels predictably broke down, and gave us this Chase Center crowd-pleasing scene of the babyfaces teaming up to take out Lethal & Jarrett’s giant ally Satnam Singh...

... it looked like Sonjay Dutt might steal a win for Jarrett with the Golden Globe he stole from Paul Walter Hauser. But Caster kicked out. Before long, the ring cleared out, leaving The Gunns alone with the man responsible for them hearing “Ass Boys” chants all over the country.

Having pinned Danhausen, the champs got an interview — and a surprise in the form of a team they’d been bragging about “burying”, and that many of us wondered if they would ever be back in AEW.

FTR is back! And they want those belts.

