The TNT title program between Samoa Joe and Wardlow is a deeply personal one between former tag partners. Unfortunately for them, their match at Revolution on Mar. 5 had to follow the blow-off of another blood feud — and Hangman Page & Jon Moxley got to have a Texas Death Match.

Challenger Wardlow took the lead in keeping the Chase Center crowd (which included Powerhouse Hobbs, who won a ladder match on last week’s Dynamite for the right to face the winner of this one) fired up.

Joe stormed back with his power game and technical savvy, very nearly choking Wardlow out. He escaped that by reaching the bottom rope, which inspired the champ to mock Wardlow’s signature Powerbomb Symphony. Taunting created an opening for a Wardlow heabutt, though.

Rather than fire back with a Symphony of his own, Wardlow used Joe’s Coquina Clutch to put the veteran to sleep.

So we have a new TNT champ, and he’s got another war waiting for him Wednesday on Dynamite in the form of P-P-P-P-Powerhouse Hobbs.

Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.