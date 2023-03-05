The overarching story of the Women’s championship match at Revolution was about the rivalry that’s developed between the “homegrown” women of AEW like champ Jamie Hayter, the “outsiders” represented by wrestlers like Saraya, and people like Ruby Soho who just want to focus on wrestling.

But the Triple Threat booked for Mar. 5 in San Francisco also meant Hayter could lose her belt without factoring into the finish.

Numbers don’t matter when you hit as hard as the champ, however.

If anything cost Soho, it was the lack of a second. Toni Storm provided a distraction that allowed Saraya to survive, and Dr. Britt Baker returned the favor for Hayter shortly thereafter. It all led to sudden finish where Jamie landed to retain.

But that itself was just prelude to the post-match angle. Storm dropped Baker as soon as the bell rang, and Soho threw Saraya to the floor. She shouted at her fellow ex-WWE stars, but when Hayter raised her arm, Ruby showed her true colors. Not only did she take out both AEW originals...

...but took their spray paint can to put their signature “L” on the champ.

The title didn’t go anywhere, but the hierarchy of power in the AEW women’s division just changed.

