The Elite have won the AEW Trios titles twice. First, by defeating Hangman Page & Dark Order in the finals of the tournament to crown the first champs last September at All Out. Then, after being stripped of the belts as part of their suspension for the infamous aftermath of that show, again by defeating Death Triangle in best-of-seven series earlier this year.

But they haven’t faced a challenge like the one they got at Revolution on Mar. 5.

House of Black figured to be in the Trio championship mix from the time the titles were announced. But two of their members (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) were involved in some backstage intrigue of their own, and only returned to the scene last November themselves.

After weeks of House of Black playing supernaturally-tinged mind games with the champ, we finally got a title showdown between the two teams at AEW’s San Francisco PPV.

Commentary sold us on the idea that Black, Matthews & Brody King were “bad match-up” for Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. House of Black did control the action in the early going, and both teams got the crowd chanting “This Is Awesome” with sequences like this one:

The champs dealt with the size and power advantage King provided the challengers, and the illegal advantage Julia Hart gave House of Black. Hart’s interference ultimately back-fired when she was sent flying off the apron by an inadvertent V-Trigger...

That led to a Superkick Party, and a BTE Trigger on Black. But after the save was made (and a bit more madness), The Bucks went for another of their finishers — the Meltzer Driver. Matthews was ready for Nick Jackson’s portion of that move, however. His brother Matt then took a Black Mass, Dante’s Inferno, and we had new champs.

