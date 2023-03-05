Christian Cage’s return from injury meant the resumption of his rivlary with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Seeing as the program’s already involved a steel cage match and countless insults of Perry’s late father Luke, AEW needed something big to blow off the feud.

They came up with Revolution’s Final Burial match, which we were informed on the Mar. 5 PPV broadcast was essentially a casket match.

That meant no disqualifications, and the two men took full advantage of the stipulation... and we’re not just talking about Captain Charisma’s short-sleeved turtleneck look.

Shortly after Perry busted Cage open on them, Christian sent him crashing down onto them for this nasty-looking bump:

That was followed by the veteran whipping his former student with his own belt, leading him up the ramp to the casket set-up on the stage of San Francisco’s Chase Center. Christian had chairs hidden in the casket, and those came into play along with moves off the stage, dirt to the eyes, and a shovel.

It lead Jungle Jack to a moment he’s faced in the past. Would he do anything to win? Including the con-chair-to on his former mentor?

He didn’t want to, but went there he did.

With his mother and sister watching from ringside, Perry gave Cage a kiss on his forehead, then slammed the casket lid down to close a chapter in his wrestling career.

