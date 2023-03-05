 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Total Divas reunion backstage at AEW Revolution

The Bellas are visiting for Bryan Danielson’s big night, which made for some great photos with friends & former co-workers Renee Paquette & Saraya. And as a bonus, Nikki, Brie & Renee brought their kids!

By Sean Rueter
Saraya's Twitter

Nikki & Brie Bella, Renee Paquette & Saraya spent a lot of years working together at WWE (where the last two went by Renee Paquette and Paige, respectively). They shared even more of their lives during the latter seasons of E!’s Total Divas reality show.

But we haven’t seen them all together for a while. We didn’t expect the first place we’d see that quartet of wrestling ladies reunited would be backstage at an AEW PPV, but as we’re always being told, it’s a “never say never” business...

Now, Nikki’s been pretty critical of WWE lately, but we still wouldn’t start spreading rumors about the Hall of Famers signing with Tony Khan. Brie’s husband is challenging for the World title in the main event. And it could be a big night for Auntie Raya, too, since Saraya is in the Triple Threat for the Women’s championship.

Plus, who can think about that while taking in this glimpse at the next generation?!?! Matteo’s hair is gorgeous, Nora still has big Mox energy, and those are definitely Bryan Danielson’s kids. Birdie looks like she’s thinking about offering Tony Khan some suggestions on the night’s card, and Buddy’s outfit is straight out of Aberdeen.

It’s great to see everyone doing well, and getting ready for Revolution.

